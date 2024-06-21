Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc Plans Dividend of €0.01 (LON:SERE)

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SERE stock opened at GBX 63.41 ($0.81) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £84.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1,070.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 9.26. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.48 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.60 ($1.14). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.42.
About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust
