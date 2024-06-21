Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc Plans Dividend of €0.01 (LON:SERE)

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SERE stock opened at GBX 63.41 ($0.81) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £84.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1,070.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 9.26. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.48 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.60 ($1.14). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.42.

SEREIT invests in European growth cities and regions. It is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. The Company has a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and its shares have been trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SERE) since 9 December 2015.

