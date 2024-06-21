Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.80

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SDY opened at GBX 32.19 ($0.41) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.57. Speedy Hire has a twelve month low of GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.95 ($0.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86. The company has a market capitalization of £148.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,220.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, insider Paul A. Rayner bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($14,675.98). In related news, insider Paul A. Rayner purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($14,675.98). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,412.96). 5.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

