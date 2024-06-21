Pinnacle West Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 71.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

PNW stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

