Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Announces Dividend of $1.15

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.1461 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Jiangsu Expressway Price Performance

Jiangsu Expressway stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. Jiangsu Expressway has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66.

Get Jiangsu Expressway alerts:

About Jiangsu Expressway

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.