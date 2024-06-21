Rise Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 576.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $1,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $134.07 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.02 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.92. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,615 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

