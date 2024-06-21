CC Japan Income & Growth Plans Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:CCJI)

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CC Japan Income & Growth stock opened at GBX 186.19 ($2.37) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £250.85 million and a P/E ratio of 2,050.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 189.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 188.03. CC Japan Income & Growth has a 12 month low of GBX 156.09 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 206 ($2.62).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Charlton Jones purchased 10,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £20,333.82 ($25,837.13). Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CC Japan Income & Growth Company Profile

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

