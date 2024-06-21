Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5028 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.45.
Pernod Ricard Trading Down 0.2 %
Pernod Ricard stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $45.59.
Pernod Ricard Company Profile
