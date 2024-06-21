SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Plans Final Dividend of $0.50 (ASX:STW)

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.501 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Ready for Another Run?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Kimberly-Clark Analysts’ Forecasts Push Stock to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.