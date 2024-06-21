Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0055 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 43.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
Findev Price Performance
Findev stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Findev has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
About Findev
