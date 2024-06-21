The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $176.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

