Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 389 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $534.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $550.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $531.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.24.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.