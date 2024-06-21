GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,898 shares of company stock worth $27,046,967 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $224.25 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $226.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.06 and its 200-day moving average is $211.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

