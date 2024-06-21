Cwm LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $2,203,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in AutoZone by 191.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,105.88.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AZO opened at $3,008.23 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,892.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2,850.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $34.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

