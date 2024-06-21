GAMMA Investing LLC Has $236,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

FE stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

