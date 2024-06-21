B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,198 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.44.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $170.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

