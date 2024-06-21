GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 604 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in HP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

