HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $414,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,380,000 after purchasing an additional 441,411 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,748.1% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after purchasing an additional 266,037 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16,215.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 264,632 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $7,362,750. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $192.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $211.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

