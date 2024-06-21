Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 62 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $422.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.73 and a 200 day moving average of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $423.99.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

