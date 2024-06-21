Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 10,752 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,879,000 after acquiring an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Hasbro by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,563 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Hasbro by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,801,000 after buying an additional 765,898 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,188,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,593,000 after buying an additional 300,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

