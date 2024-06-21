Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 455 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $230.21 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $244.41. The stock has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.45 and its 200-day moving average is $213.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

