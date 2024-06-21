Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 1,653 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EZU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:EZU opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

