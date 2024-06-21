Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,442,000 after buying an additional 116,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,111,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,557,000 after buying an additional 1,179,637 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,364,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,095,000 after buying an additional 78,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $88.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

