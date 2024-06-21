Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,029 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $315,940,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $502.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.75. The firm has a market cap of $455.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

