Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,658,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,666 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTV

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.