Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.25% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

BATS JCPB opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1974 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

