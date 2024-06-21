Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 112.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $3,933,000. Finally, Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $843,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LLY opened at $886.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $905.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $795.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $725.85. The company has a market capitalization of $842.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

