Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 6,941 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after purchasing an additional 317,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $101.68 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.