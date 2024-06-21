Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $157.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

