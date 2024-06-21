Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Lowered by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,399,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after buying an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,658,000 after buying an additional 282,825 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,887,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,488,000 after buying an additional 160,730 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $147.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.54 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

