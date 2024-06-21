Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stake Raised by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 176,312.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,510 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on INSP. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.87.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP opened at $167.71 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.96 and a 200-day moving average of $193.08.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.81, for a total transaction of $109,586.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,907.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,586 shares of company stock worth $11,770,484 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

