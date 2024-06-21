Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,760 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.84% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMIT opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $24.71.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

