Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,835 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $72.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average is $72.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.219 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

