Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.1 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.58.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Read Our Latest Report on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.