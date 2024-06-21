Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 564.90 ($7.18) and last traded at GBX 557.50 ($7.08). 709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 555 ($7.05).

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £233.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,327.38 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 583.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 594.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05.

Andrews Sykes Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Andrews Sykes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,190.48%.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

