Great Waters Wealth Management Has $410,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Shares of HD stock opened at $353.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

