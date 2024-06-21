Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,223 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $112.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.11. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

