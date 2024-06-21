Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202,434 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,295,000 after purchasing an additional 416,911 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $2,012,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,302,000 after purchasing an additional 82,134 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

