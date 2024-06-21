Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Issues Earnings Results

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, reports. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $131.58 million for the quarter.

Mesa Air Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MESA stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESA. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 49,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 49,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

