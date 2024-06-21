iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $120.69 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

