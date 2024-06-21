Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 375 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.95. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

