Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Henry Schein by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,518,000 after buying an additional 323,901 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $1,561,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 809,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after acquiring an additional 307,934 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC opened at $66.55 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

