Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

