Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BVN

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,065,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,199,000 after buying an additional 4,912,454 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,419 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,749,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,307,000 after buying an additional 982,785 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,539,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,840,032 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,860,000 after purchasing an additional 358,911 shares during the last quarter.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.