NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NKE opened at $95.55 on Friday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 47,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 22,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 44,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

