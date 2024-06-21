CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $187.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $206.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

Shares of CME opened at $198.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.48. CME Group has a twelve month low of $177.97 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CME Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 682,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,813,000 after buying an additional 96,324 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in CME Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

