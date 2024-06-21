Colin Bird Buys 1,750,000 Shares of Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN) Stock

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) insider Colin Bird acquired 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,236.34).
Kendrick Resources Trading Up 3.1 %
LON KEN opened at GBX 0.83 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.46. Kendrick Resources PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.95 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.25.
About Kendrick Resources
