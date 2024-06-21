Colin Bird Buys 1,750,000 Shares of Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN) Stock

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) insider Colin Bird acquired 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,236.34).

Kendrick Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

LON KEN opened at GBX 0.83 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.46. Kendrick Resources PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.95 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.25.

About Kendrick Resources

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

