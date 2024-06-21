Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Equities researchers at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on H. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619 over the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,255,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 53.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

