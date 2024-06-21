Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.05. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $87.18 and a twelve month high of $150.73.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 308.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at $546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 13.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ryanair by 99.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,183,000 after acquiring an additional 394,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

