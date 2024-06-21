BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.77.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BTSG opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $884,166,000. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $67,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $54,638,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,328,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,260,000.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.