Viking (NYSE:VIK) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Viking Price Performance

About Viking

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $31.45 on Friday. Viking has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $33.28.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

